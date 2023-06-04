“Food Marketing Stunts”: Top 10 Most Effective Food Marketing Tactics

Introduction:

In today’s world, marketing has become one of the most important aspects of any industry. Whether it’s technology, fashion, or food, companies are constantly trying to come up with creative ways to promote their products and services. In the food industry, marketing stunts have become a popular way to attract customers and increase sales. In this article, we will be discussing the top 10 best food marketing stunts of all time.

The Doritos Locos Taco:

In 2012, Taco Bell launched the Doritos Locos Taco, a taco with a shell made entirely of Doritos chips. This marketing stunt was a huge success, and over 100 million Doritos Locos Tacos were sold in the first 10 weeks of its release. The Doritos Locos Taco is a perfect example of how a creative marketing stunt can lead to a huge increase in sales.

The McWhopper:

In 2015, Burger King proposed a collaboration with McDonald’s to create the McWhopper, a burger that combined the best elements of both fast-food chains. While McDonald’s declined the offer, the marketing stunt generated a lot of buzz and publicity for Burger King.

The KFC Double Down:

The KFC Double Down is a sandwich that replaces the traditional bread bun with two pieces of fried chicken. This marketing stunt was a huge success, and the sandwich became a popular menu item at KFC restaurants around the world.

The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino:

The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino was a limited-time drink that was released in 2017. The drink was made with pink and blue swirls, and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. The Unicorn Frappuccino was a huge hit on social media, and the drink sold out in many Starbucks locations within hours of its release.

The Pizza Hut Hot Dog Stuffed Crust Pizza:

The Pizza Hut Hot Dog Stuffed Crust Pizza is a pizza with a crust that is stuffed with hot dogs. This marketing stunt was a huge success, and the pizza became a popular menu item at Pizza Hut restaurants around the world.

The Wendy’s Twitter Roasts:

Wendy’s is known for its sassy and witty Twitter account, which often roasts its competitors and trolls its followers. While this marketing stunt may seem risky, it has been incredibly successful for Wendy’s, and has helped to increase the company’s social media following.

The Cheetos Pop-Up Restaurant:

In 2017, Cheetos opened a pop-up restaurant in New York City that served dishes made with Cheetos. The menu included items such as Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos-crusted fried pickles, and Cheetos mac and cheese. This marketing stunt was a huge success, and the restaurant was sold out every night of its run.

The Oreo Super Bowl Tweet:

During the 2013 Super Bowl, the lights went out in the stadium for 34 minutes. Oreo quickly tweeted a picture of an Oreo cookie with the caption “You can still dunk in the dark.” This marketing stunt went viral, and the tweet was retweeted over 10,000 times within an hour.

The Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day:

Every year, Ben & Jerry’s offers free ice cream cones to its customers on a designated day. This marketing stunt has become incredibly popular, and people line up for hours to get their free cone. The event also generates a lot of social media buzz, with people posting pictures of themselves enjoying their free ice cream.

The Chipotle Scarecrow:

In 2013, Chipotle released a short film called “The Scarecrow” that highlighted the company’s commitment to using sustainable and ethical ingredients. The film was a huge success, and helped to increase sales and brand loyalty for Chipotle.

Conclusion:

Marketing stunts have become an important part of the food industry, and companies are constantly trying to come up with creative ways to promote their products and services. From the Doritos Locos Taco to the Chipotle Scarecrow, these 10 marketing stunts have been incredibly successful in generating buzz and increasing sales. While not every marketing stunt will be a success, these examples show that a well-executed marketing stunt can lead to huge rewards for a company.

