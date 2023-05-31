“food series on Netflix US”: The US’s Top Food Series on Netflix by Viewership

The American Barbecue Showdown: Netflix’s New Top Food Series

On Netflix’s most-watched list of series in the United States, there’s a new addition. ‘The American Barbecue Showdown’ has entered the top 10 and quickly climbed to the fourth position. The reality competition is the perfect show to binge-watch during weekends or anytime you need something light and fun.

FUBAR and Other Series on the Top 10

However, ‘FUBAR’, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro, is still the number one series on the platform. This action comedy follows a father and daughter duo who worked for the CIA but unbeknown to each other. Apart from that, the sports drama ‘All American’ is on the second spot, with ‘S.W.A.T’ topping the third spot. Other series that are on the list of the 10 most-watched are ‘La Reina del Sur’, ‘Selling Sunset’, ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’, ‘XO, Kitty’, ‘Maid’ and ‘Firefly Lane’. But, ‘The American Barbecue Showdown’ completes the selection.

What is ‘The American Barbecue Showdown’?

‘The American Barbecue Showdown’ is a reality competition that follows eight of the country’s best backyard smokers and pitmasters as they vie for the title of American Barbecue Champion and a top prize of $50,000. The show is fierce but friendly, and the contestants have to put their culinary knowledge to the test with some of the most unexpected challenges.

Season 2: The Phenomenon Continues

The BBQ competition first premiered in 2020 and quickly became a phenomenon. Now, after three years, a new crew of barbecue whizzes compete for the top prize and the champion title as a talented and skilled pitmaster. The second season of ‘The American Barbecue Showdown’ is currently the fourth most popular show in the US on the platform, according to FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data up to May 30.

Unexpected Challenges

With only eight episodes, ‘The American Barbecue Showdown’ follows how the contestants have to put their culinary knowledge to the test with some of the most unexpected challenges. From preparing dishes with hot peppers to cooking a protein underground, the show offers a variety of unique and exciting tasks for the contestants.

Final Thoughts

If you’re a food lover, ‘The American Barbecue Showdown’ is a must-watch. The show offers a glimpse into the world of barbecuing and smoking, and it’s packed with excitement, drama, and mouth-watering dishes. With only eight episodes, it’s the perfect show to binge-watch during weekends or whenever you need something light and fun.

