food waste New Zealand: Saving Money and Reducing Food Waste in New Zealand: Tips from Luke Kirkness

Throwing Away Food: A Costly and Harmful Habit

Food waste is a growing problem that not only hurts our wallets but also harms our planet. According to a recent report, New Zealand families lose $3.1 billion worth of food every year, with the average household wasting $1520 annually. This staggering amount of waste contributes to carbon emissions and exacerbates climate change.

It is time to make small changes that will not only save us money but also help the environment. Fortunately, there are many simple things we can do to reduce food waste and its impact on the planet.

Shopping smarter is the first step. We should only buy what we need and pay attention to what we throw away. If we often throw out certain items, such as manky carrots, we should skip buying them for a while. Additionally, storing food properly can make a big difference. Veggies last longer if stored in an airtight container, and using the “first in, first out” rule – eating the oldest items before using newer ones – can help us make the most out of our food.

Knowing the difference between expiration dates and best-before dates is also important. While it is essential to avoid consuming spoiled food, many items are still safe to eat beyond their best-before dates. If it smells rank, it is best to dispose of it.

Meal kits are another great option to reduce food waste. They are delivered right to our door and come pre-portioned for our family size. This way, we have exactly what we need, and there will be no extra food going in the trash.

Composting food scraps is an effective way to combat food waste. Instead of throwing away leftover fruits, vegetables, and other organic materials, we can turn them into nutrient-rich compost that nourishes our gardens. Composting also reduces the amount of food waste that ends up in landfills, where it produces methane – a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.

Fighting food waste is something we can all do. By thinking about what we throw away, we can reduce our food waste, save money, and create a greener future that benefits everyone. We should all strive to make small changes in our daily lives that will have a significant impact on the environment.

In conclusion, throwing away food is not only a costly habit but also a harmful one that affects our planet. By making small changes in our daily lives, we can reduce food waste and its impact on the environment. Shopping smarter, storing food properly, using meal kits, and composting food scraps are simple but effective ways to combat food waste. Let us all do our part to create a greener future for ourselves and generations to come.

Food waste reduction in New Zealand Sustainable food practices Saving money through reducing food waste Luke Kirkness initiatives on food waste reduction Addressing food waste in New Zealand communities

News Source : Luke Kirkness

Source Link :Luke Kirkness: How to make a difference tackling food waste in New Zealand and save money/