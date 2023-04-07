Food writer and critic Mimi Sheraton dies at 97.

Mimi Sheraton, the legendary New York Times food writer and restaurant critic who documented the culinary world for over 60 years, has passed away at the age of 97. This is breaking news.

Mimi Sheraton, a legendary food writer and restaurant critic whose work spanned six decades, has passed away at the age of 97. She was known for her sharp writing style, unrelenting honesty, and a discerning palate that helped shape the culinary landscape in America.

Born in Brooklyn in 1926, Sheraton began her career as a writer and editor at Mademoiselle magazine in the 1950s. Her love for food and the dining experience led her to become a restaurant critic for The New York Times in 1975, where she spent four years as the sole critic before joining a rotating team of critics.

Sheraton’s reviews were famously uncompromising. She once gave a zero-star review to Le Cirque, a restaurant that had been a favorite of the elite for years. She also had a talent for discovering new talent, giving early rave reviews to chefs who would later become major players in the culinary world, including Wolfgang Puck and Alice Waters.

In addition to her work at The New York Times, Sheraton wrote for numerous publications, including Time, Food & Wine, and Condé Nast Traveler. She also authored several books on food and cooking, including “The Seducer’s Cookbook” and “Eating My Words.”

Sheraton was a trailblazer in the world of food criticism, breaking barriers as a female writer in a male-dominated industry. She was also a champion for diversity in the culinary world, pushing for recognition of chefs and cuisines from all backgrounds.

As news of her passing spread, tributes poured in from chefs, writers, and food lovers alike. Ruth Reichl, another former New York Times restaurant critic and friend of Sheraton’s, tweeted, “So sad to hear that Mimi Sheraton has died. She was a mentor and a role model to so many of us.”

Sheraton’s legacy lives on in the work of the many writers and critics who have followed in her footsteps, as well as in the countless chefs and restaurateurs she influenced over the course of her career. She will be remembered as both a sharp-tongued critic and a champion of the culinary arts.

