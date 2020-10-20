Footballer Alan Bradshaw Death – Dead : Alan Bradshaw Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Everyone at @JeffAstleFdn is so sad to hear that former @Rovers @crewealexfc footballer Alan Bradshaw has passed away following a very long and brave battle with dementia.

Our thoughts are with Alans family and friends at this desperately sad time 💔#dementiainfootball pic.twitter.com/CFhmkxigXS — Dawn Astle (@DawnAstle9) October 20, 2020

Tributes

Sad news about Alan Bradshaw. More noted for his long career at Crewe but served Blackburn well too in education & leisure as well as spell at Ewood in his younger days. My dad used to take me to Milton Bradshaw’s, Alan’s dad, on Audley for our hair cutting. Proper old barbers. — James Wilkinson (@jimwilkz) October 20, 2020