By | October 20, 2020


Footballer Alan Bradshaw Death – Dead : Alan Bradshaw Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Footballer Alan Bradshaw has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

” Dawn Astle on Twitter: “Everyone at @JeffAstleFdn is so sad to hear that former @Rovers @crewealexfc footballer Alan Bradshaw has passed away following a very long and brave battle with dementia. Our thoughts are with Alans family and friends at this desperately sad time”

