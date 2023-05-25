Foraging Methods.: Predator Attraction Linked to Foraging Techniques, Say Scientists

Efficient methods of searching for resources may be costly for animals, according to new research from the University of Bristol. The study, published in Behavioural Ecology, focused on how animals move through their habitat in search of food. It found that a type of movement known as Lévy motion, which includes long-distance moves and periods of concentrated searching, increased the ability to find resources. However, the study also demonstrated that prey using Lévy motion were twice as likely to be targeted by predators than those using Brownian motion, a type of movement observed in molecules in a gas. The researchers suggested that predators may prefer to target prey that move in straighter paths, as this makes their future position more predictable. The study used a computer simulation to test the movements of virtual prey, which were projected onto a translucent screen in front of stickleback fish in a tank.

The research has implications for how animals respond to environmental change, as well as for conservation efforts. It suggests that animals may not always use a searching strategy that maximizes results, as there may be previously unknown costs associated with certain movements. The study also predicts that prey animals may be less likely to use Lévy motion than apex predators.

The findings build on previous research demonstrating the effectiveness of Lévy motion in finding resources. However, this study is the first to demonstrate a potential cost of the movement in an experiment. The researchers suggest that further studies could explore whether other factors, such as the presence of other predators or the availability of alternative food sources, influence the use of Lévy motion by prey animals.

Overall, the research highlights the complex trade-offs involved in animal behavior and the importance of understanding the costs and benefits of different strategies. By shedding light on the potential risks of certain movements, the study could contribute to efforts to protect vulnerable species and ecosystems.

Predator-prey dynamics Animal behavior Foraging strategies Ecosystem interactions Wildlife conservation

News Source : Mirage News

Source Link :Scientists Discover Foraging Methods Attract Predators/