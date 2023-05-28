“forced therapy UK” or “gay conversion therapy UK”: Gay soldiers in the UK forced to undergo therapy and shock treatment

Gay British soldiers subjected to electric shock treatment in effort to “cure” homosexuality

A government-commissioned review into historic homophobia in the UK armed forces has revealed shocking details of the treatment of gay soldiers. According to the investigation, soldiers were subjected to electric shock treatment in an effort to “cure” them of their homosexuality. The study, due to be published next month, contains over a thousand anonymous submissions detailing the use of electrodes, blackmail and sexual assault against gay personnel between 1967 and 2000.

Conversion therapy, which aims to change a person’s sexual orientation, has been discredited by medical professionals and is illegal in many countries. However, the review found that military personnel were still being referred to doctors for conversion therapy as recently as the 1990s. The use of such treatments has been condemned by campaigners and politicians alike. Labour MP John McDonnell called the findings “absolutely shocking” and called for those responsible to be held to account.

One anonymous victim of the policy described being sent to a hospital to see a psychiatrist, who inserted electrodes into their head and showed them pictures of men, before giving them “nice feelings”. They then showed the victim pictures of women and gave them electric shocks. The victim reported having “bruising/burn marks where they put the electrodes”. The revelations in the report have been described as “damning” and “a stain on the history of the armed forces” by campaigners.

The Ministry of Defence declined to comment on specific allegations included in the report. A government spokesperson said: “We are proud of our LGBT+ veterans and grateful for their service in defence of our nation.” The revelations cast a disturbing light on the treatment of gay personnel in the armed forces and the wider social attitudes towards homosexuality in the UK. The report is expected to prompt calls for further investigations and for the government to offer an apology to those affected by the policy.

The use of conversion therapy has been widely condemned by medical professionals and human rights organisations. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for a global ban on the practice, while the UK government has pledged to outlaw it. However, campaigners have criticised the slow progress of legislation, with a promised ban yet to materialise. The revelations in the report are likely to add to calls for swift action to be taken against the use of conversion therapy in all settings.

The experiences of gay soldiers detailed in the report highlight the need for greater understanding and acceptance of LGBT+ individuals in all aspects of society. The trauma suffered by victims of conversion therapy can have long-lasting effects on their mental health and wellbeing. It is vital that steps are taken to ensure that such treatments are never used again and that those responsible are held to account. The report serves as a stark reminder of the progress that still needs to be made in the fight for LGBT+ rights.

“Conversion therapy UK gay soldiers” “Forced shock treatment UK military” “LGBTQ+ discrimination UK armed forces” “Abuse of power UK military mental health” “Human rights violations UK gay soldiers”

News Source : news.knowledia.com

Source Link :UK had forced therapy, shock treatment on gay soldiers/