Forest employee killed, three injured in attack by suspected timber smugglers in Assam’s Goalpara district

Forest employee Rajbir Ahmed killed by timber smugglers in Assam's Goalpara district

A forest department worker was fatally assaulted by suspected timber smugglers in Goalpara district of Assam on Monday night, with three other employees suffering critical injuries, according to officials. The attackers reportedly used bamboo sticks, machetes and other sharp objects in the assault. The incident occurred during a search operation against illegal timber smuggling in the Boro Matia Reserved Forest area. The deceased has been identified as Rajbir Ahmed, while the injured employees are Mobinur Rahman, Mustafa Ali and Najrul Islam. Locals have staged protests against the killing and demanded the arrest of the culprits, as well as better security measures for forest workers. Police have registered a complaint and are seeking to identify the attackers.

News Source : Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha

