Forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena killed by poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha

A forest guard named Bimal Kumar Jena was killed by poachers at the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha while on duty. Jena, who was 35 years old and stationed at the Baunsakhal beat of the Nawna range, was patrolling the border areas of Pithabata South and Nawna North range when he and his team encountered the poachers. During the ensuing scuffle, Jena was shot in the chest and died on the spot. The Forest Department has identified 10 suspects, two of whom have been arrested, and a country-made pistol was confiscated. Joint teams of police and forest officers have launched a combing operation to find the culprits. The forest guard’s death has further tarnished Similipal’s reputation for poaching-related incidents. In December of last year, three forest officials were arrested for attempting to destroy evidence of elephant poaching in Similipal, where 11 elephant deaths were reported since 2019. Despite the presence of a joint action force, the incidents of elephant deaths and alleged poachings continue unabated.

