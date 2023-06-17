Mathy Hansdah, forester shot dead by poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve : Forester Mathy Hansdah shot dead by poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve

A forester named Mathy Hansdah was shot and killed by poachers on Friday night at Upper Barakamada, a core area of the Similipal Tiger Reserve. Mathy was patrolling with four others when they encountered the poachers, two of whom had firearms. As they tried to stop the poachers from entering the core area, the poachers fired a bullet from their country-made gun, killing Mathy on the spot. Three others managed to flee from the scene. The police have detained one person in connection with the incident. This comes less than a month after a forest guard was killed by poachers in the same reserve.

News Source : Riyan Ramanath V

