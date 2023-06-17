Forester Mati Hansda shot dead by poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve

Mati Hansda – focus keyword : Forester Mati Hansda shot dead by poachers inside Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha

A forester was killed by poachers in the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, marking the second such incident in less than a month. The incident occurred when a team of six forest department officials were patrolling near Gamchacharan beat camp under Upper Barahakumuda range inside the core area of the reserve, which is home to royal Bengal tigers. The deceased forester, Mati Hansda, was hit by a bullet after one of the six poachers suddenly opened fire following a confrontation with the patrolling team. The poachers fled the scene, but three suspects have been detained. The reserve is known for its melanistic Royal Bengal Tigers and is home to over 1,250 species of plants and various other species of flora and fauna.

News Source : Sujit Bisoyi

