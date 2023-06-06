“Forgotten Moments in Star Wars History”: 10 Unbelievable Yet Neglected Moments in Star Wars History

10 Most Absurd Forgotten Moments In Star Wars History

Star Wars has a rich and storied history, with beloved characters, iconic moments, and epic battles. However, there are also some moments that are best forgotten. From bizarre plot twists to cringeworthy dialogue, here are the 10 most absurd forgotten moments in Star Wars history.

1. The Midichlorians

In the prequel trilogy, it was revealed that the Force was not a mystical energy field that permeated all living things, but rather a biological trait that some individuals possessed in higher quantities than others. This revelation was met with widespread disappointment and is often cited as one of the biggest missteps in the franchise.

2. Jar Jar Binks

Jar Jar Binks is one of the most polarizing characters in Star Wars history. Some fans love his bumbling antics, while others find him irritating and unnecessary. Regardless of your personal feelings about him, there’s no denying that his inclusion in the prequel trilogy was a divisive move.

3. The Ewok Adventure Movies

In the 1980s, two made-for-TV movies were released that focused on the adventures of the Ewoks: Caravan of Courage and Battle for Endor. While these movies have a small, dedicated fanbase, they are largely forgotten and are often considered to be low points in the franchise.

4. The Holiday Special

The Star Wars Holiday Special is infamous among fans for its bizarre plot, cringeworthy acting, and overall strangeness. While it has achieved cult status in some circles, it’s generally regarded as a low point in the franchise’s history.

5. Anakin Skywalker’s Sand Monologue

In Attack of the Clones, Anakin Skywalker delivers a cringeworthy monologue about how much he hates sand. While this moment has become a meme among fans, it’s also a reminder of some of the clunky dialogue that plagued the prequel trilogy.

6. The Gungan Army

In The Phantom Menace, the Gungan army is introduced as a formidable force that helps the Naboo defeat the Trade Federation. However, their goofy accents and cartoonish behavior make it hard to take them seriously as a threat.

7. The Death Star’s Weakness

In A New Hope, the Death Star is destroyed when Luke Skywalker fires a proton torpedo into a small exhaust port. While this moment is iconic, it’s also a bit absurd that such a massive and technologically advanced weapon could be taken down by such a small vulnerability.

8. Darth Vader’s “Noooo”

In the Blu-ray release of Return of the Jedi, a new scene was added where Darth Vader screams “Noooo” as he throws Emperor Palpatine to his death. While this moment was likely intended to add emotional weight to the scene, it comes across as cheesy and unnecessary.

9. The Clone Wars Movie

The Clone Wars TV series is beloved by fans for its complex characters and compelling storylines. However, the movie that kicked off the series is largely forgotten and is often criticized for its weak animation and lackluster plot.

10. The Droids Cartoon

In the 1980s, a cartoon series was released that focused on the adventures of C-3PO and R2-D2. While this series has a small fanbase, it’s largely forgotten and is often regarded as a low point in the franchise’s history.

Conclusion

While Star Wars has had its fair share of missteps over the years, it remains one of the most beloved and enduring franchises in pop culture. Whether you love or hate these forgotten moments, they all played a part in shaping the Star Wars universe into what it is today.

News Source : WhatCulture Star Wars

Source Link :10 Most Absurd Forgotten Moments In Star Wars History/