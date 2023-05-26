Former Ameriquest Mortgage Company Account Executive Eric Rue Passes Away in St. Michael, MN

Former Ameriquest Mortgage Company Account Executive, Eric Rue, Passes Away

Who Was Eric Rue?

Eric Rue was a former account executive at Ameriquest Mortgage Company. He was a beloved member of the St. Michael, MN community, where he lived with his family.

The Legacy of Ameriquest Mortgage Company

Ameriquest Mortgage Company was a once-prominent mortgage lender that operated from 1979 to 2007. The company was known for its aggressive sales tactics, which often led to predatory lending practices that left many borrowers with unmanageable debt.

Despite its controversial practices, Ameriquest Mortgage Company was a major player in the mortgage industry, originating over $200 billion in loans during its 28-year history.

The Death of Eric Rue

Eric Rue passed away on September 15, 2021, at the age of 49. His death was unexpected and has left his family and friends in shock.

Eric was remembered as a kind and caring person who always put others first. He was devoted to his family and friends, and he had a passion for helping people achieve their dreams of homeownership.

The Impact of Eric Rue’s Work

As an account executive at Ameriquest Mortgage Company, Eric Rue played a significant role in the company’s success. He helped countless families secure financing for their homes, and he was known for his dedication to customer service.

However, Eric’s work at Ameriquest Mortgage Company was not without controversy. The company was accused of engaging in predatory lending practices, and it eventually went bankrupt in 2007 as a result of the subprime mortgage crisis.

The Future of the Mortgage Industry

The mortgage industry has undergone significant changes in the years since Ameriquest Mortgage Company’s downfall. Lenders are now subject to stricter regulations, and there is more emphasis on responsible lending practices.

However, the legacy of companies like Ameriquest Mortgage Company still looms large. The subprime mortgage crisis left many families in financial ruin, and the effects of the crisis are still being felt today.

Remembering Eric Rue

Despite the controversy surrounding Ameriquest Mortgage Company, Eric Rue will be remembered as a dedicated and compassionate person who always put others first. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues in the mortgage industry.

