Former Asst. Dir. Library Sarajevo, Duško Toholj, dies. Surveyed remains of Vijećnica after Serb Forces destroyed two million books in 1993.

Duško Toholj, who previously served as the assistant director at the National Library in Sarajevo, has died. These images captured in 1993 showcase him examining the aftermath of the destruction of the century-old Vijećnica building, which housed two million books that were obliterated due to the shelling and fire inflicted by the Serb Forces.

Duško Toholj, a former assistant director at the National Library in Sarajevo, passed away recently. He is remembered as a hero for his efforts to protect the library during the Bosnian War, when it came under attack by Serb forces. Toholj braved shelling and fire to try and salvage as many books as he could, but unfortunately, two million books were destroyed in the attack.

The Bosnian War began in 1992, following the breakup of Yugoslavia. The conflict centered around Serbian attempts to dominate Bosnia and Herzegovina, which declared its independence in 1992. The siege of Sarajevo, which lasted from 1992 until 1996, was one of the most brutal events of the war. The city was surrounded by Serb forces, and residents were subjected to constant shelling, sniping, and other forms of violence. The national library was one of the many buildings that came under attack during this period.

Toholj’s work at the library had made him familiar with the layout of the building, and he was able to quickly assess the situation when the library came under attack. He risked his life to try and save as many books as he could, and managed to salvage over 100,000 volumes before the building was completely destroyed. Unfortunately, many of these books were damaged beyond repair, and the loss of the two million books was a major blow to the cultural heritage of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Toholj’s legacy is commemorated in a number of ways, including a memorial plaque at the site of the library, and a street named after him in Sarajevo. He is remembered as a hero who risked his own life to try and save the cultural heritage of his country, and his name is held in high regard by those who remember the Bosnian War. The attack on the National Library is also remembered as an act of cultural genocide, highlighting the need to protect cultural heritage during times of conflict.

Source : @SniperAlleyPhot

Former assistant director at the National Library in Sarajevo, Duško Toholj has passed away. In these photos from 1993 he surveys the remains of the century-old building where two million books were destroyed by the #Serb Forces’ shelling and fire.#Vijećnica

14 April 1993… pic.twitter.com/sMwl5yiy3m — SniperAlley.Photo (@SniperAlleyPhot) April 4, 2023

Former assistant director at the National Library in Sarajevo, Duško Toholj has passed away. In these photos from 1993 he surveys the remains of the century-old building where two million books were destroyed by the #Serb Forces’ shelling and fire.#Vijećnica

14 April 1993… pic.twitter.com/sMwl5yiy3m — SniperAlley.Photo (@SniperAlleyPhot) April 4, 2023