Julian Alvarez : Former Aston Villa Forward Gabriel Agbonlahor Does Not Think Manchester City's Julian Alvarez Will Leave Club to Bayern Munich This Summer

Gabriel Agbonlahor, a former Aston Villa forward, believes that Julian Alvarez, a Manchester City ace, will not leave the club for Bayern Munich this summer. Alvarez, a 23-year-old Argentinian international, has been in excellent form this season, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists in 48 appearances. Despite rumours that Bayern Munich is interested in him as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, Agbonlahor thinks that Alvarez will stay at Manchester City, where he recently signed a new contract. Alvarez’s current contract is set to expire in June 2028, and he is valued at £44 million. Meanwhile, Mark Lawrenson, a Liverpool legend, has predicted that Manchester City will beat Brentford 2-0 in their final Premier League match of the season. Manchester City are currently on a 25-match unbeaten streak and have two finals left to play after the Brentford game.

News Source : Debkalpa Banerjee

