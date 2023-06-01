Former Baseball Player Chris Eickhorst from Somerset NJ Passes Away at 43, Reason for Demise Unknown

Chris Eickhorst, Former Baseball Player, Passes Away at Age 43

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Eickhorst, a former baseball player from Somerset, NJ. Eickhorst died at the age of 43, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by those who knew him.

Early Years and Baseball Career

Eickhorst was born in 1978 in Somerset, New Jersey. As a young boy, he showed a keen interest in sports, particularly baseball. He played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball, and his talent was quickly recognized by his coaches and peers.

Eickhorst went on to attend Franklin High School, where he continued to play baseball. He was a standout player, earning all-conference honors in his junior and senior years. After graduating from high school, Eickhorst received a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Delaware.

During his college career, Eickhorst continued to excel on the field. He was a four-year starter for the Blue Hens and was named to the All-America East First Team in his junior and senior years. He also set several school records, including the most hits in a season and the highest batting average in a career.

Cause of Death

It is not yet known what caused Eickhorst’s death. However, he had been battling health issues for several years. In 2017, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. Despite his diagnosis, Eickhorst remained positive and continued to live his life to the fullest.

Legacy

Eickhorst’s legacy will be remembered by those who knew him. He was a talented athlete who inspired others with his passion for baseball. He also had a kind heart and a contagious smile that lit up any room he entered.

After his baseball career, Eickhorst worked as a financial advisor in the New Jersey area. He was a devoted husband and father to his wife and two children, who survive him.

Eickhorst’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have. He will be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Chris Eickhorst obituary Somerset NJ baseball player death Chris Eickhorst cause of death Former baseball player dies at 43 Chris Eickhorst career and legacy