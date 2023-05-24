Former Boyfriend Arrested in Fatal Hayward Double Shooting

Vaughn Boatner – focus keyword including suspect name from the article. : Ex-boyfriend arrested in fatal Hayward double shooting: Vaughn Boatner suspected of killing Monique Aldridge and injuring her boyfriend

A man who was suspected of killing his former girlfriend in Hayward was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Seattle on Monday. Vaughn Boatner was apprehended in a residential area with the assistance of Seattle police and members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Boatner was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, child endangerment, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held without bail. Boatner is accused of shooting and killing Monique Aldridge, his former girlfriend and the mother of his 5-year-old son, on May 11 at a home on Cassia Drive in Hayward. He is also suspected of shooting and injuring Aldridge’s boyfriend, who has only been identified as a 30-year-old Oakland man. The 5-year-old boy was at home during the shooting but was unharmed. Anyone with information is urged to contact Hayward Police Detective Green at (510) 293-7176.

News Source : KPIXTV

