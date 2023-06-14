Former Cathedrals Quartet member Roy Tremble passes away: A look back at his legacy

Roy Tremble, Former Member of the Cathedrals Quartet, Passes Away

Sad news for fans of Southern Gospel music as Roy Tremble, the former tenor vocalist of the Cathedrals Quartet, has passed away. Tremble’s death was confirmed by his family on August 20, 2021.

Details about the cause of Tremble’s death have not been officially released. However, according to reports, Tremble had been battling health issues for some time prior to his passing.

Tremble was a beloved figure in the Southern Gospel community and was known for his powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence. He began his career with the Cathedrals Quartet in 1973 and stayed with the group until 1983. During his tenure, the group released several chart-topping albums and won numerous awards.

After leaving the Cathedrals Quartet, Tremble continued to perform and record music. He also served as a pastor and evangelist, using his platform to share his faith and inspire others.

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Tremble’s legacy. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and loved his music.

