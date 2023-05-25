Former Catholic Brother Accused of Sexually Abusing Child in Maryland Report Identified as Ronald Nicholls

Ronald Nicholls, accused child sexual abuser and former teacher at Cardinal Gibbons High School : Catholic brother accused of sexual abuse identified as Ronald Nicholls in Maryland attorney general’s report

The family of a young boy never suspected the Catholic brother who mentored and spent time with their son of being a threat. They even hoped that he would inspire the child to join the church. However, one night while they were sleeping in the same bed, the brother allegedly fondled the boy’s genitals. The survivor felt responsible and carried the guilt for ten years. The man accused of abuse is only referred to as “No. 153” in the Maryland attorney general’s report, and his name, along with nine others accused of abuse, has been redacted. The Baltimore Banner identified No. 153 as Ronald Nicholls, who taught social studies at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Baltimore in the 1970s and later served as a youth mentor and English language teacher at a church in Delaware. Nicholls has not been charged with a crime but has threatened to pursue defamation lawsuits against anyone who identifies him. He is the sixth man accused of abuse whose name has been unmasked by The Banner.

