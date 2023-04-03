Former Chief Justice TBR passes away.

At 03.11 a.m. today (03.04.23), Justice T.B. Radhakrishnan, a former Chief Justice of the Calcutta, Telangana, Hyderabad, and Chhattisgarh High Court and a Judge of Kerala High Court, passed away.

The legal fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the death of Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, former Chief Justice of the Calcutta, Telangana, Hyderabad, and Chhattisgarh High Court and Judge of Kerala High Court. He passed away on the 3rd of April, 2023 at 03:11 am, bringing to an end a distinguished legal career that spanned several decades.

Justice T.B. Radhakrishnan was an eminent jurist who was widely respected for his integrity, courage, and astute legal mind. He was regarded as a judicial icon in India and was known for his judicious pronouncements, which were rooted in a deep understanding of the law and a keen sense of justice.

Justice Radhakrishnan began his legal career in the 1970s and served as a judge in several high courts over the years. He was appointed as Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court in 2010 and went on to serve as Chief Justice of several other high courts. He was also appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court in 2004 and served there for a number of years.

Throughout his illustrious legal career, Justice T.B. Radhakrishnan was known for his unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of citizens. He was a fierce advocate for justice and was never afraid to speak out against injustice, even when it meant going against the powerful.

Justice Radhakrishnan was known for his sharp legal mind and his ability to cut through complex legal issues with ease. He was a prolific writer and his judgments were widely admired for their clarity and insight. He was also a passionate advocate for legal education and was a key figure in shaping the legal profession in India.

The passing of Justice T.B. Radhakrishnan marks the end of an era in the Indian judiciary. He will be remembered as a legal luminary who made a significant contribution to the development of the law in India. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of lawyers and judges, who will look to him as a role model and a source of inspiration.

Source : @LiveLawIndia

Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, former Chief Justice of the Calcutta, Telangana, Hyderabad, and Chhattisgarh High Court and Judge of Kerala High Court passed away at 03.11 a.m. today (03.04.23).#JusticeTBRadhakrishnan pic.twitter.com/y2IXUGu3bK — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 3, 2023

