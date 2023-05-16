Former Citrus Restaurant Co-owner, Cheri Shores, Passes Away in Virginia Beach: Obituary

Remembering Cheri Shores: Former Citrus Restaurant Co-Owner

Early Life

Cheri Shores was born on October 12, 1954, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She grew up in a loving family with her parents and siblings. Cheri was a bright and active child, always eager to explore new things and learn new skills. She attended local schools and graduated from high school in 1972.

Professional Life

Cheri Shores was a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur. She co-owned Citrus restaurant in Virginia Beach with her husband, Richard Shores. The restaurant was a popular dining destination in the area and received numerous accolades for its innovative cuisine and stylish ambiance.

Cheri was passionate about the restaurant business and worked tirelessly to ensure its success. She was known for her creativity, attention to detail, and dedication to customer satisfaction. Cheri was also a mentor and role model to many young people who worked at the restaurant.

Personal Life

Cheri Shores was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She met her husband, Richard Shores, in college and they were married in 1975. They raised three children together and were blessed with seven grandchildren.

Cheri was a devoted family member and enjoyed spending time with her loved ones. She had a warm and welcoming personality and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Cheri was also an active member of her community and volunteered her time and resources to various charitable organizations.

Passing Away

Cheri Shores passed away on October 10, 2021, at the age of 67. Her death was unexpected and has left her family, friends, and colleagues in shock and grief. Cheri will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Legacy

Cheri Shores leaves behind a legacy of excellence, service, and love. She was a remarkable woman who made a positive impact on many lives. Cheri’s passion for the restaurant business, her dedication to her family, and her commitment to her community will always be remembered.

Cheri’s family and friends have set up a scholarship fund in her honor to support young people who are interested in pursuing a career in the restaurant industry. This is a fitting tribute to Cheri’s life and contributions to the field.

Conclusion

Cheri Shores was a remarkable woman who lived a full and meaningful life. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and accomplishments. Cheri’s passing is a loss to her family, friends, and community, but her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her. Rest in peace, Cheri Shores.

