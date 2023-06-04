Former CNN President Jeff Zucker suggests former owners used relationship with Allison Gollust as excuse to terminate him

Allison Gollust : Former CNN President Jeff Zucker suggests relationship with Allison Gollust used as excuse for termination

Jeff Zucker, former president of CNN, allegedly believes that his relationship with Allison Gollust was used as an excuse to terminate him by the network’s former owners, according to sources familiar with his comments. Zucker’s sudden resignation in February 2022 drew attention to Gollust, his longtime lieutenant and the network’s chief marketing officer. It was discovered that Zucker had a consensual relationship with Gollust that he did not disclose to CNN owner AT&T, which violated company policies. Gollust resigned two weeks after Zucker’s ouster following a WarnerMedia investigation. Despite their departure from CNN, Zucker and Gollust have continued their relationship, including attending events together. Zucker has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the network’s direction under current chief Chris Licht, and his criticism has reportedly ruffled feathers at Warner Bros. Discovery. Many on the left have criticized the network’s renewed focus on the right, while many on the right remain skeptical of the network as a whole. Ratings have dropped by 30% compared to the first quarter of 2020 when Donald Trump was a big driver on cable news.

Read Full story : ‘I Gave Them a Gun and They Shot Me With It’ /

News Source : Rosemary Rossi

Gun Violence Firearms Responsibility Shooting Accidents Gifting Firearms Safety Measures for Guns