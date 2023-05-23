FORMER Councilor Jonathan “Jay” Garcia reportedly shot himself on May 23, 2023.

Jonathan Garcia : Former Councilor Jay Garcia reportedly shot himself in Carcar City, Cebu on May 23, 2023.

A former councilor of Carcar City, Cebu named Jonathan “Jay” Garcia allegedly committed suicide in his residence in Barangay Can-asujan on May 23, 2023. The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. Garcia shot himself in the head with his .9mm Glock pistol and was declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Carcar. According to Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of the Carcar City Police Station, prior to the incident, Garcia was celebrating his son’s birthday with his family. He left the living room and went to his car in the parking lot. After the dog barked for 30 minutes, the family members found him lying in his own blood. The police are currently investigating the incident. Garcia ran for councilor in May 2022 but lost. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can contact the Hopeline and National Center for Mental Health crisis hotlines in the Philippines.

News Source : SUNSTAR

Suicide prevention Mental health awareness Gun control laws Crisis intervention Depression and anxiety support