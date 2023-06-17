Former Cricketer’s Statement on Pakistan Team: “Chai Without Sugar” Goes Viral as Trending News

Highlights

A former cricketer made a significant statement about Pakistan, discussing what would have happened if Pakistan had not participated in the Asia Cup tournament.

After a lengthy dispute, the venue for the Asia Cup has been determined. The tournament will take place from August 31 to September 17. Some matches will be played in Pakistan, while others will be played in Sri Lanka. Earlier, Pakistan had threatened not to go to India if India did not come to Pakistan. However, this issue has now been resolved.

Commentator Akash Chopra discussed what would have happened if Pakistan had not participated in the Asia Cup on his YouTube channel. “If Pakistan does not play the Asia Cup, then there will be no fun,” he said.

Four matches of the Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan, and nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka. India had refused to go to the third choice, UAE, due to the high temperature. No team’s squad has been announced for the Asia Cup yet, but all the teams will announce their squads a few days before the start of the tournament.

Tags: Aakash Chopra, Asia Cup, Pakistan cricket

FIRST PUBLISHED: June 17, 2023, 10:17 IST

Pakistan cricket team Chai (tea) Sugar-free chai Former cricketer statement Trending news in Pakistan