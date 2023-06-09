Former Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman spotted with new girlfriend Haley Clark amid divorce rumors with second wife Catherine ‘Capa’ Aikman

Troy Aikman girlfriend : Former Cowboys legend Troy Aikman spotted with new girlfriend Haley Clark, amid rumors of divorce from second wife Catherine ‘Capa’ Aikman.

NFL legend Troy Aikman has been making headlines after being spotted with a younger woman, believed to be his new girlfriend. The woman, identified as Haley Clark, posted pictures of the couple on Instagram, kissing on a yacht in Italy. Clark is a sales representative based in Dallas and attended Southern Methodist University. Aikman, who has not officially announced a divorce from his second wife Catherine ‘Capa’ Aikman, has had previous relationships with actress Sandra Bullock and was married to Rhonda Worthey for 11 years, with whom he has two daughters. The couple seem to have been leading separate lives for some time now, with their last picture together posted in February 2020. Fans are hoping for an official announcement from Aikman regarding his new relationship.

News Source : Somdeb Khaskel

