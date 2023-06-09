Former Director of MCOHS, Dr. Susan Gerberich, has passed away – Obituary

Former Director of MCOHS, Dr. Susan Gerberich, Passes Away

Dr. Susan Gerberich, a respected leader and former director of the Midwest Center for Occupational Health and Safety (MCOHS), has passed away. She was a pioneer in the field of occupational health and safety and dedicated her life to improving the lives of workers.

Dr. Gerberich began her career as a registered nurse before earning her Ph.D. in epidemiology from the University of Minnesota. She joined the MCOHS in 1994 and served as the center’s director from 2007 to 2014. During her tenure, she played a crucial role in advancing the center’s research and outreach efforts, as well as mentoring countless students and professionals in the field.

Dr. Gerberich’s contributions to occupational health and safety were significant and far-reaching. She was recognized with numerous awards and honors, including the Alice Hamilton Award from the American Industrial Hygiene Association and the Distinguished Service Award from the Minnesota Safety Council.

In addition to her professional achievements, Dr. Gerberich was known for her kindness, compassion, and unwavering commitment to helping others. She will be deeply missed by her colleagues, friends, and family.

A memorial service celebrating Dr. Gerberich’s life and legacy will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Midwest Center for Occupational Health and Safety.

