Former Discovery Channel star Jim Tweto dies in Alaskan aircraft accident with passenger Shane Reynolds

Jim Tweto : Former Discovery Channel star Jim Tweto dies in aircraft accident

Reports indicate that Jim Tweto, a former star of the Discovery Channel series “Flying Wild Alaska,” has passed away following an aircraft accident near Shaktoolik, Alaska on Friday. Tweto, who was a bush pilot on the show, was taking off in his Cessna 180 with passenger Shane Reynolds when the plane failed to climb and crashed. Tweto was co-owner of Hageland Aviation Services and Era Alaska before it became Ravn Air Group, while Reynolds owned Northwest Fishing Expeditions. Tweto, who first moved to Alaska at 18 to play hockey for the University of Alaska-Anchorage, reportedly transitioned to aviation shortly thereafter. He was 68 years old.

News Source : Brian Linder | blinder@pennlive.com

