Former Domino’s Pizza Employee Arrested for Theft in Thane: Vijay Ashok Mantode Confesses to the Crime

Vijay Ashok Mantode (suspect) : Former Domino’s Pizza Employee Arrested for Theft in Thane: Vijay Ashok Mantode the Suspect

A former employee of Domino’s Pizza in Dombivali, Thane, was arrested for stealing Rs 80,000 from the store. Vijay Ashok Mantode, who had been recently fired due to his alcohol addiction, decided to steal from the store to repay his mounting debts. The accused carefully planned the theft, disguising himself with a pyjama and kurta and covering his face. He broke into the store using a hacksaw blade and stole the money from the safe room where customer’s money was kept. The entire incident was captured on the store’s CCTV camera, leading the police to identify and interrogate Vijay. He confessed to the crime and was arrested within 24 hours. The investigation is ongoing to gather further evidence related to the case.

Read Full story : Former Domino’s Pizza employee arrested for stealing ₹80,000 in Dombivali /

News Source : Abhitash Singh

Domino’s Pizza theft Employee theft at Domino’s Pizza Domino’s Pizza employee arrested Dombivali pizza theft Pizza employee theft investigation