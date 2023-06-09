Former DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper Sr. causes fatal collision in Missouri, killing one passenger

“Andrew Cooper Sr. victim” : Former DPS Captain Andrew Cooper Sr. kills one in collision in Poplar Bluff, Missouri

According to a collision reconstruction investigator from the Missouri Highway Patrol, former Sikeston Department of Public Safety Captain Andrew Cooper Sr. lost control of his vehicle after accelerating and fishtailing, proceeded through a stop sign, and collided with a Chevy Equinox, resulting in the death of one of its passengers.

News Source : Bob Miller

