Former DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper Sr. causes fatal collision in Missouri, killing one passenger

Former DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper Sr. causes fatal collision in Missouri, killing one passenger

Posted on June 9, 2023

“Andrew Cooper Sr. victim” : Former DPS Captain Andrew Cooper Sr. kills one in collision in Poplar Bluff, Missouri

According to a collision reconstruction investigator from the Missouri Highway Patrol, former Sikeston Department of Public Safety Captain Andrew Cooper Sr. lost control of his vehicle after accelerating and fishtailing, proceeded through a stop sign, and collided with a Chevy Equinox, resulting in the death of one of its passengers. The Southeast Missourian has been dedicated to documenting local history for over 115 years, with a commitment to upholding values such as truth, service, quality, integrity, and community. Join us in supporting our mission.

News Source : Bob Miller

  1. Sikeston police officer trial
  2. Prosecution and defense arguments
  3. Former police officer case
  4. Local news trial update
  5. SEO optimized news coverage
Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply