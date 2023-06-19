Former Dundalk and Waterford Midfielder Karolis Chvedukas Remembered in Obituary

Obituary: Karolis Chvedukas, Former Dundalk and Waterford Midfielder

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Karolis Chvedukas, a former midfielder for Dundalk and Waterford. Chvedukas was a beloved member of the football community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Chvedukas was born on January 8, 1994, in Lithuania. He began his professional football career with FK Suduva, where he spent five seasons before joining Dundalk in 2018. Chvedukas made 20 appearances for Dundalk and helped the team secure the 2018 League of Ireland Premier Division title. In 2019, he joined Waterford and made 16 appearances for the team.

Chvedukas was known for his skill on the field and his positive attitude off the field. He was a dedicated player who always gave his best effort, and he was a true team player who was beloved by his teammates and coaches.

Chvedukas passed away on December 4, 2021, at the age of 27. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire football community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

