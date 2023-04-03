Former Eagles linebacker Frank LeMaster dies at 71.

At the age of 71, Frank LeMaster, a retired linebacker for the Eagles and a longstanding businessman, has passed away.

Former NFL linebacker Frank LeMaster, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1974-1982, has passed away at the age of 71. In addition to being a standout athlete, LeMaster went on to a successful business career after retiring from football.

LeMaster was born in Covington, Kentucky in 1952 and attended the University of Kentucky, where he played football and set a school record for most tackles in a single season. He was drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 1974 NFL Draft and quickly established himself as a force on the field.

Over the course of his nine-year career with the Eagles, LeMaster played in 106 games and recorded 10 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries, and seven sacks. He was a key part of the Eagles’ defense during the late 1970s and early 1980s, helping the team reach the playoffs three times during that span.

After retiring from football in 1983, LeMaster went on to a successful career in the business world. He owned and operated several successful companies, including a financial services firm and a real estate development company.

LeMaster was well-known in the Philadelphia business community and was active in numerous charitable organizations throughout his life. He was also a beloved figure among Eagles fans, who remembered him as a tough and hard-working player who always gave his all on the field.

LeMaster is survived by his wife, three children, and four grandchildren. His passing is a loss not only for his family and friends, but for the entire Philadelphia Eagles community. He will be remembered as a true legend of the game and an inspiration to all who knew him.

Source : @Jeff_McLane

