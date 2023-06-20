Former Eagles Standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer’s Obituary

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Former Eagles Standout Has Passed Away

Reggie White, a legendary defensive end and former Philadelphia Eagles standout, has died at the age of 43. White was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and was known for his incredible talent and leadership on the field.

White began his NFL career with the Eagles in 1985, where he quickly established himself as one of the league’s top pass rushers. He played 8 seasons with the team and was a key member of the Eagles’ defense during their successful run in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

After leaving the Eagles, White played for the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers before retiring in 2000. He finished his career with 198 sacks, which is still the NFL record.

White was not only a great football player, but he was also known for his philanthropy and community service. He founded the Reggie White Foundation, which supports inner-city youth and provides scholarships to college-bound students.

The Eagles organization released a statement mourning White’s passing and praising his contributions to the team and the sport of football. “Reggie White was an incredible player and an even better person. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest Eagles of all time and a true legend of the game.”

White’s legacy will live on in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where he will forever be recognized as one of the greatest players in NFL history.

