“Former Florida Gulf Coast University Alumna Teal Travis Passes Away in Geneva, NY”

Teal Travis, Geneva NY and Florida Gulf Coast University Alumna has passed away

Teal Travis, a former resident of Geneva NY and an alumna of Florida Gulf Coast University, has passed away. Her death has left her family, friends, and colleagues in shock and grief.

Teal was a bright and ambitious young woman who pursued her education with passion and dedication. She graduated from Geneva High School in 2012 and went on to attend Florida Gulf Coast University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2016.

After graduation, Teal returned to Geneva and began working as a financial analyst at a local firm. She quickly became known for her intelligence, work ethic, and positive attitude. She was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed.

Teal’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time. They have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from friends and acquaintances.

Teal Travis Geneva NY Florida Gulf Coast University Alumna Teal Travis death Teal Travis obituary Teal Travis legacy