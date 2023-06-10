“Former Florida Gulf Coast University Alumna Teal Travis Passes Away in Geneva, NY”

Teal Travis, Florida Gulf Coast University Alumna and Geneva NY Resident, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Teal Travis, a beloved member of the Geneva NY community and a proud alumna of Florida Gulf Coast University.

Teal was a vibrant and compassionate individual who touched the lives of many during her time in both Geneva and Fort Myers. She was a dedicated student at FGCU, where she earned her degree in Environmental Studies.

After graduation, Teal returned to her hometown of Geneva, where she became an active member of the community. She worked tirelessly to promote environmental conservation and sustainability, and was a passionate advocate for social justice causes.

Teal will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and colleagues, as well as the countless individuals whose lives she touched during her too-short time with us. Her legacy of kindness and commitment to making the world a better place will not be forgotten.

