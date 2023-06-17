Former football player Ray Lewis III dies from overdose: Police

Police reported that former college football player Ray Lewis III, who is the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, passed away due to an overdose.



According to TMZ Sports, police obtained the overdose report from Florida and it stated that Lewis died from an accidental overdose.



When police responded to a call for a medical emergency, they found Lewis unresponsive and receiving CPR from a friend while another friend was requesting Narcan, a drug used during overdoses.



Police found Lewis lying naked in a room, between a bed and a wall, and not breathing. They administered Narcan in his right nostril, but there was no response. The report also says that police found a blue pill near his body, which they identified as Alprazolam, a drug in brands like Xanax, and a used needle at the scene, along with a small plastic bag found inside of an empty beer can.



As previously reported, Lewis was found dead earlier this week. The police report says the call came in at 5:29 PM on Wednesday.



Although police believe it was an accidental overdose, the medical examiner will make the final determination on the cause of death.

