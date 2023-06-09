Former Foster Child Opens Art Gallery Thanks to Foster Pride in TriBeCa, Manhattan

Foster Pride : Former foster child opens art gallery with Foster Pride’s help in Manhattan

A former foster child in Tribeca, Manhattan has opened an art gallery with the help he received from Foster Pride as a teenager. Onyedika Chuke, now a business and art professor at Columbia University, owns the Storage Art Gallery and is using his success to pay it forward to others. Chuke’s journey to success was marked by a difficult childhood in the foster care system, but he found solace in art. Foster Pride gave him the opportunity to express himself and earn a living through art, which helped him graduate from Cooper Union College. Chuke’s story is inspiring other members of Foster Pride to pursue their dreams.

Read Full story : Artist, former foster child, pays it forward through Foster Pride in New York City /

News Source : ABC7 New York

Foster Pride NYC Former Foster Child Artist Paying it Forward for Foster Kids Foster Youth Empowerment through Art NYC Foster Care Community Support