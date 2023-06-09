Former Foster Child Opens Art Gallery Thanks to Foster Pride in TriBeCa, Manhattan

Former Foster Child Opens Art Gallery Thanks to Foster Pride in TriBeCa, Manhattan

Posted on June 9, 2023

Foster Pride : Former foster child opens art gallery with Foster Pride’s help in Manhattan

A former foster child in Tribeca, Manhattan has opened an art gallery with the help he received from Foster Pride as a teenager. Onyedika Chuke, now a business and art professor at Columbia University, owns the Storage Art Gallery and is using his success to pay it forward to others. Chuke’s journey to success was marked by a difficult childhood in the foster care system, but he found solace in art. Foster Pride gave him the opportunity to express himself and earn a living through art, which helped him graduate from Cooper Union College. Chuke’s story is inspiring other members of Foster Pride to pursue their dreams.

News Source : ABC7 New York

  1. Foster Pride NYC
  2. Former Foster Child Artist
  3. Paying it Forward for Foster Kids
  4. Foster Youth Empowerment through Art
  5. NYC Foster Care Community Support
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply