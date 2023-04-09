Former Frehley’s Comet Bassist’s Death: Tributes Pour In

Former Frehley’s Comet bassist John Regan’s cause of death is currently unknown. However, many tributes have been pouring in for him.

Renowned bassist John Regan, who had played with some of the biggest names in music including Peter Frampton, Ace Frehley, Billy Idol, the Rolling Stones, and David Bowie, passed away at the age of 71. The news of his death, on a date not confirmed as of yet, was shared by a family friend on Facebook. The statement released by his wife Cathy Merring-Regan conveyed the sorrow and sadness felt by the family and fans across the music industry. The statement commended the outpouring of love and condolences that people had posted on John’s phone, and promised to keep everyone updated with upcoming arrangements.

Born on October 28, 1951, Regan was a resident of Wappingers Falls, New York. Regan was an exceptional musician who played bass guitar for Frehley’s Comet from 1984 to 1990, and recorded three albums with them. He co-founded Four by Fate in 2014 with Tod Howarth, Patrick James Gasperini, and Rob Affuso, and their debut album ‘Relentless’ was released in 2016.

His sudden death sent shockwaves through the music industry, leaving fans, fellow musicians, and friends grieving the loss. Memories of his kind and loving persona and his remarkable musicianship were shared on social media by people who had worked closely with him. Peter Frampton stated that Regan was the best of them and the loss of his closest buddy had certainly enriched his life because of John’s talent and personal traits. A fan who met Regan at an event shared their experience of encountering him as a down-to-earth person with a great personality, while another stated that his music and kind-hearted soul would surely be missed.

John Regan’s death is a great loss for the music industry, but his exceptional music skills and his exemplary personality will always be remembered by his loved ones and the countless fans whose hearts he touched with his music.