Former Gamecocks Assistant Coach Brad Lawing Passes Away: A Regretful Announcement

We are saddened to report the passing of Brad Lawing

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of Brad Lawing, a former Gamecocks assistant coach. He passed away late last night. Lawing was a beloved member of the Carolina community and coached the defensive line twice, from 2006 to 2012 and from 1989 to 1998.

He will be deeply missed and our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. #BradLawing

Brad Lawing obituary South Carolina football coach Brad Lawing Remembering Brad Lawing Brad Lawing coaching career Gamecocks assistant coach Brad Lawing