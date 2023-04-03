Former Glasgow Labour member John Kane has died.

John Kane, our comrade and former colleague, has left us. The Glasgow Labour Group mourns his loss and extends our heartfelt condolences to John’s loved ones.

It is with great sadness that the Glasgow Labour Group announces the passing of John Kane, a dear friend and former colleague. News of his sudden and unexpected death has come as a shock to many who knew and loved him.

John was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the people of Glasgow. He served as a member of the Glasgow City Council for many years, fighting for better housing, healthcare, education, and job opportunities for his constituents. He was a true champion of the people, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

John’s colleagues in the Labour Group remember him as a kind and compassionate person, who cared deeply about the well-being of his community. His commitment to social justice was unwavering, and he never stopped fighting for what he believed in, even in the face of adversity.

John’s passing is a great loss to the people of Glasgow, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. His legacy will live on, however, in the many lives he touched and the positive impact he had on his community.

Our thoughts and prayers are with John’s friends and family during this difficult time. We offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to all those who knew him and loved him. Rest in peace, John. You will never be forgotten.

Source : @Labour_GCC

