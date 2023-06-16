Former Greenbelt Recreation ARTS Instructor, Sandra Dwiggins, Passes Away – Obituary

Sandra Dwiggins, Former Instructor of Greenbelt Recreation ARTS, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra Dwiggins, a former instructor of Greenbelt Recreation ARTS. Sandra passed away on [date] at the age of [age].

Sandra was a beloved member of the Greenbelt community and served as an ARTS instructor for many years. She was passionate about teaching and helped countless students discover their creativity and develop their artistic skills.

Sandra will be remembered for her kind and caring nature, as well as her infectious enthusiasm for the arts. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and former students.

A memorial service will be held in Sandra’s honor on [date and time] at [location]. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to [charity/organization].

Rest in peace, Sandra. Your contributions to the Greenbelt community and the world of art will never be forgotten.

