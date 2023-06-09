Former Groundhogs Hero Tony McPhee Remembered in Obituary and Tribute

Tribute to Former Groundhogs Hero: Tony McPhee

Tony McPhee, the guitarist and founding member of the British blues-rock band Groundhogs, passed away on April 22, 2022, at the age of 77. He was a remarkable musician and songwriter who made a significant contribution to the rock music scene of the 1960s and 1970s.

McPhee formed the Groundhogs in 1963, and the band quickly gained a reputation for their electrifying live performances. He was widely regarded as one of the most innovative guitarists of his time, known for his unique style that combined blues, rock, and psychedelic influences. His guitar work on the band’s hit albums, including “Thank Christ for the Bomb” and “Split,” inspired generations of musicians.

In addition to his guitar skills, McPhee was also an accomplished songwriter. He wrote many of the band’s most iconic songs, including “Cherry Red” and “Groundhog Blues.” His lyrics reflected his social and political concerns, and his music often addressed issues such as war, pollution, and social injustice.

McPhee’s influence on rock music cannot be overstated. He was a trailblazer who helped define the sound of British blues-rock, and his legacy will continue to inspire musicians for generations to come. He will be greatly missed by his fans, friends, and family.

Rest in peace, Tony McPhee. Your music will live on forever.

