Former Gwinnett County police officer identified as victim in Lumpkin County drowning incident

Andrew Cofield (victim) : Former Police Officer from Gwinnett County Identified as Drowning Victim

Yesterday, seniors from Cedar Shoals and Classic City high schools had their graduation ceremonies in Athens, with Clarke Central High School’s graduation taking place today at 8:30 am in the school’s football stadium due to repairs being made to the ceiling at Stegeman Coliseum. Meanwhile, Maymester classes at the University of Georgia are halfway through, with today being the last day for students to withdraw. The Hargrett Special Collection Library at UGA is showcasing Bulldog sports memorabilia on a tour around the state, starting today at the Monroe-Walton Library. The Georgia DOT held a forum in Bogart to discuss plans for upgrades to Highway 316, with work expected to begin next year. In other news, the man who drowned while fishing in the Chestatee River earlier this week has been identified as 28-year-old Andrew Cofield from Duluth, a former police officer from Gwinnett County. Additionally, Devonte Jenkins from Dalton has been arrested and charged with dropping drugs over the wall at Lee Arrendale State Prison, while Leticia Perry, who is also allegedly involved, remains at large.

News Source : Tim Bryant

