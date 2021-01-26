former harpist Mair Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former harpist Mair Jones has Died .

former harpist Mair Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We were saddened to hear our former harpist Mair Jones passed away last week. Mair was a well-loved musician who joined Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra in 1955. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/iDHaStnvhR — Royal Liverpool Philharmonic (@liverpoolphil) January 26, 2021

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic @liverpoolphil We were saddened to hear our former harpist Mair Jones passed away last week. Mair was a well-loved musician who joined Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra in 1955. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.