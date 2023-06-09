Former hockey player John Paris Jr. honoured with rink renaming in Nova Scotia community

John Paris Jr. : Hockey legend John Paris Jr. honoured with rink renaming in hometown

The West Hants Sports Complex has been renamed in honor of John Paris Jr., a renowned hockey player, coach, and manager who broke many barriers in the sport, including becoming the first Black head coach in professional hockey. Paris expressed immense pride in his hometown of Windsor, Nova Scotia, which has supported him throughout his career and helped him achieve his success. The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame inductee is known for his perseverance on the ice and humility in life. The renaming ceremony was held to celebrate Paris’ contributions to the community, and he was deeply moved by the tribute. Paris acknowledged that he could not have achieved his success without the help and support of many people over the years. The town of Windsor, with its rich history and hockey heritage, proudly celebrates the name John Paris Jr.

