Former Ice Hockey Player and ECHL Hall of Famer Jim Bermingham Passes Away: Obituary

Remembering Jim Bermingham: A Hockey Legend

Jim Bermingham, a former Ice Hockey player and ECHL hall of famer, passed away on August 7, 2021, at the age of 79. His death has left the hockey community in mourning, and his legacy will continue to inspire young athletes for years to come.

Early Life and Career

Jim Bermingham was born on May 13, 1942, in Toronto, Canada. He started playing hockey at a young age and quickly showed promise as a talented player. He began his professional career in 1961 when he signed with the Springfield Indians of the American Hockey League.

Bermingham played for several teams throughout his career, including the New Haven Blades, the Jacksonville Rockets, and the Greensboro Generals. He was known for his speed, agility, and sharpshooting skills, which made him a valuable asset to any team he played for.

ECHL Hall of Fame

In 2008, Jim Bermingham was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame, recognizing his contributions to the league during his playing career. He played in the ECHL for six seasons, earning several accolades along the way.

Bermingham was a three-time ECHL All-Star and won the league’s scoring title in 1978-79. He also led the league in goals and assists during that season, cementing his place as one of the league’s top players.

Retirement and Legacy

Jim Bermingham retired from professional hockey in 1980, after playing for 19 seasons. He finished his career with 1,304 points in 1,118 games played, making him one of the most successful players of his time.

After retiring from hockey, Bermingham remained involved in the sport by coaching and mentoring young players. He was known for his dedication to the game and his willingness to help anyone who wanted to improve their skills.

Jim Bermingham’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of hockey players to come. His dedication to the sport and his passion for helping others will be remembered by all who knew him.

Final Thoughts

Jim Bermingham was a hockey legend, and his passing is a loss for the entire hockey community. He will be remembered for his talent on the ice, his dedication to the sport, and his willingness to help others.

As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his life and the legacy he leaves behind. Jim Bermingham will forever be remembered as a hockey great and a true inspiration to all who love the game.

