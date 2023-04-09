Former ICJ Judge Bola Ajibola Passes at 89

Bola Ajibola, a former judge of the International Court of Justice, has passed away at the age of 89.

Former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, has passed away at the age of 89. Ajibola was a former Attorney-General of Nigeria and the founder of Crescent University in Abeokuta. He died on Saturday midnight after a long-time illness due to old age.

In a statement released by his eldest child, Segun Ajibola, SAN, the family expressed their gratitude and heartache over the loss of their beloved patriarch. They wrote, “With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah, our Dad, Prince Bola Ajibola, departed this world over midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus.”

Ajibola served as a Judge of the International Court of Justice in Hague, Netherlands for several years, making him a respected part of the international community. He was also a prominent figure in Nigeria, serving as the Attorney-General from 1985 to 1991, where he made significant contributions towards the development of the Nigerian legal system.

Throughout his life, Ajibola was known for his commitment to education, and he founded Crescent University in 2005 to provide young Nigerians with a world-class tertiary education. His contributions to the field of education have been widely acknowledged, and he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Dundee, Scotland in recognition of his contributions.

In conclusion, Prince Bola Ajibola’s passing is a significant loss for Nigeria and the global legal community. His contributions in various fields will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. May his soul rest in peace.

Prince Bola Ajibola’s Contributions to International Law

As a former Judge of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Prince Bola Ajibola was a respected figure in the international legal community. During his tenure at the ICJ, he made significant contributions towards shaping international law and resolving international disputes.

One of his notable contributions was his role as one of the judges in the landmark case between Libya and the United States in 1992. The case was brought to the ICJ to resolve a dispute surrounding the alleged involvement of Libyan agents in the bombing of a passenger plane over Scotland. Ajibola’s contributions towards resolving the case were significant, and it cemented his reputation as a skilled and respected international jurist.

In addition to his work at the ICJ, Ajibola was also involved in numerous international legal organizations, including the International Bar Association and the African Bar Association, where he served as president.

Prince Bola Ajibola’s Contributions to Education

Prince Bola Ajibola was a committed advocate for education throughout his life. He believed that education was the key to unlocking the full potential of young Nigerians and worked tirelessly to ensure that young Nigerians had access to quality education.

He founded Crescent University in Abeokuta in 2005 as part of his efforts to provide young Nigerians with a world-class tertiary education. The university has since become a leading institution in Nigeria, offering courses in various fields and producing graduates who have gone on to make significant contributions in their respective fields.

Ajibola’s contributions to education have been widely acknowledged, and he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Dundee, Scotland, in recognition of his contributions.

Conclusion

