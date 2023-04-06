Former India opener Sudhir Naik dies at 78.

Sudhir Naik, the ex-Indian opener and former captain of Mumbai’s 1970-71 Ranji Trophy team, died at a hospital in the city on Wednesday at the age of 78. May his soul rest in peace.

Former India opener and Mumbai’s 1970-71 Ranji Trophy-winning captain, Sudhir Naik, passed away at a city hospital on Wednesday. He was 78 years old.

Sudhir Naik was a distinguished cricketer, coach, and administrator, who played for Mumbai and India in the 1960s and ’70s. He made his debut for Mumbai in 1963-64 and went on to play 94 first-class matches, scoring 5,745 runs at an average of 40.27, with 13 centuries and 27 fifties.

Naik played four Tests for India in the 1970-71 series against England, scoring 119 runs at an average of 19.83. He later served as a coach and selector for Mumbai and played a key role in shaping the careers of many young cricketers.

Naik was known for his fighting spirit, determination, and hard work both on and off the field. He was a disciplinarian and a great motivator who always encouraged his players to give their best. He was also a keen observer of the game and had a deep understanding of tactics and strategy.

Apart from his cricketing career, Naik was also an accomplished businessman and philanthropist. He founded the Sudhir Naik Sports Foundation, which aimed to promote sports and fitness among youngsters from underprivileged backgrounds.

Naik’s passing has been deeply mourned by the cricketing fraternity, with many former players and administrators paying tribute to his contribution to the game. In a statement, the BCCI expressed its condolences to Naik’s family and friends, saying he would be “remembered for his contribution to Indian cricket.”

Overall, Sudhir Naik’s legacy as a cricketer, coach, and administrator will continue to inspire future generations of Indian cricketers and serve as a reminder of the importance of hard work, discipline, and sportsmanship in all areas of life. May he rest in peace.

Sudhir Naik, former India opener and Mumbai’s 1970-71 Ranji Trophy-winning captain passed away at a city hospital on Wednesday. He was 78. Rest in peace. More ➡️ https://t.co/4xRxkMoKMi pic.twitter.com/u6NU5hZ6fD — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) April 5, 2023