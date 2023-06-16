Former IRFU President Eddie Coleman passes away – Obituary

Former IRFU President Eddie Coleman passes away

Eddie Coleman, a former President of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), has passed away. He was 85 years old.

Coleman served as President of the IRFU from 1995 to 1996, and was a well-respected figure in Irish rugby. He played for St Mary’s College RFC and Leinster before going on to become a coach and administrator.

During his time as President, Coleman oversaw the development of the professional era of rugby in Ireland. He was also involved in the establishment of the Irish Rugby Hall of Fame.

After his retirement from the IRFU, Coleman remained involved in rugby as a member of the World Rugby Council and a board member of the European Rugby Cup.

He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren. The rugby community has paid tribute to his contribution to the sport in Ireland and beyond.

