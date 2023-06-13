Former K-12 Education Attorney, Sue Yount, Dies in Farm Car Accident in Columbus OH

Sue Yount Dies in Fatal Car Accident in Columbus, OH

Sue Yount, a former K-12 education attorney from Columbus, OH, passed away after a tragic car accident on a farm. The accident occurred on [date] and resulted in her death.

Yount had been a well-respected attorney in the education sector, with over [number] years of experience. She was known for her dedication to her clients and her expertise in navigating the complex legal landscape of K-12 education.

The news of Yount’s passing has left her family, friends, and colleagues in shock and mourning. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

