Former Kamloops Chiefs/Vancouver Canucks player Rob Flockhart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Kamloops Chiefs/Vancouver Canucks player Rob Flockhart has Died .

Former Kamloops Chiefs/Vancouver Canucks player Rob Flockhart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Former Kamloops Chiefs/Vancouver Canucks player Rob Flockhart dies at age 64. https://t.co/ahf2k0ZjLZ — Lorean Siller (@Luckylady52) January 4, 2021

Lorean Siller @Luckylady52 Former Kamloops Chiefs/Vancouver Canucks player Rob Flockhart dies at age 64.